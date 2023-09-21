African Women Entrepreneurs Lead the Way: Meet the Finalists of the 2023 AWIEF Awards

Staff Reporter

CAPE TOWN, Sept. 21 – The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is thrilled to unveil the finalists for its prestigious 2023 AWIEF Awards.

Launched in 2017, the annual AWIEF Awards seeks to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs and business leaders across Africa, spanning various industry sectors. These women are instrumental in driving inclusive economic growth and social development on the continent.

A distinguished international panel of judges meticulously selected the twenty-four (24) finalists, representing eight (8) distinct categories. These exceptional women founders and business leaders operate across a wide spectrum of industries and hail from fourteen (14) different African countries, including Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The momentous announcement of the 2023 AWIEF Awards winners will take place at a special ceremony and gala dinner during the AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards event, scheduled for November 9 and 10 at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

AWIEF Founder and CEO, Irene Ochem, expressed her excitement, stating, “The sheer number and calibre of nominations received this year underscore the thriving landscape of female entrepreneurship and business leadership across Africa. We are privileged to honour and celebrate these remarkable women for their contributions to the growth of their respective sectors, countries, and the African economy as a whole.”

John-Paul Iwuoha, Founder of Smallstarter Africa and a member of the 2023 AWIEF Awards Panel of Judges, shared his thoughts: “As a judge, I was thoroughly impressed by the quality of applications in all the categories. It is great to see how AWIEF continues to attract innovative women across Africa who are creating enormous value for society.”

Here are the finalists for the 2023 AWIEF Awards (listed alphabetically by category):

Young Entrepreneur Award

1. Salamba Diene, CEO, BIOSENE SARL, Senegal

2. Joyce Kamande, Co-founder & CEO, Safi Organics, Kenya

3. Jovia Kisakye, CEO, Sparkle Agro Brand, Uganda

Tech Entrepreneur Award

1. Norah Magero, Founder & CEO, Drop Access Limited, Kenya

2. Kathryn Malherbe, CEO, Med Sol AI Solutions, South Africa

3. Kidist Tesfaye, Founder & CEO, YeneHealth, Ethiopia

Agri Entrepreneur Award

1. Chinwendu Nweke, CEO, Bridge Merchant Enterprise, Nigeria

2. Forget Shareka, Founder, Chashi Foods, Zimbabwe

3. Nonopa Tenza, Founder & MD, Kevinot Farming, South Africa

Energy Entrepreneur Award

1. Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, Founder & CEO, DLO Energy Resources Group, South Africa

2. Ifeoma Malo, CEO, Clean Technology Hub, Nigeria

3. Margaret Yainkain Mansaray, Founder & CEO, Women in Energy Sierra Leone Limited, Sierra Leone

Creative Industry Award

1. Yasmina Belahsen, Founder, MayaDigital, Morocco

2. Gladys Chibanda, Founder & CEO, Krafted Ink, Zimbabwe

3. Ararat Tamirat, Founder & GM, Tuba By Ararat, Ethiopia

Social Entrepreneur Award

1. Damilola Aminat Adeyemi, Co-founder & CEO, D-Olivette Global Enterprise, Nigeria

2. Kayumba Chiwele, Founder & Principal Psychologist, MindAid Zambia, Zambia

3. Mundih Noelar Njohjam, Medical Doctor, Epilepsy Awareness, Aid and Research Association, Cameroon

Empowerment Award

1. Aya Chebbi, Founder & President, Nalafem Collective, Tunisia

2. Zulfat Mukarubega, Founder, University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies, Rwanda

3. Catherine Wijnberg, Founder & CEO, Fetola, South Africa

Lifetime Achievement Award

1. Rina Gunter, Founding Partner, Gunter Attorneys, South Africa

2. Dalia Ibrahim, CEO, Nahdet Misr Publishing House, Egypt

3. Anke Weisheit, Co-founder & Chair, PHARMBIOTRAC, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Uganda

