Solar panels targeted by thieves in South Africa: local media

JOHANNESBURG, March 15 — South African security companies are reporting an alarming increase in the theft of solar products, according to a report from local media Tuesday.

More people are investing in solar-powered systems at home as the country’s energy crisis deepens. Companies in both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, in particular, said energy-saving products have become appealing to thieves as load shedding intensifies, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported.

“Recently a school in Fairland, Johannesburg, was robbed of all their solar panels just days after installation,” the report quoted Managing Director of Beagle Watch Security Company Andre Aiton as saying.

“We are seeing a marked increase. We have had a number of panels that have been negatively affected by the theft of panels as soon as they are installed. The solar industry is going to become big business for criminal syndicates,” Aiton said.

“We deal with a number of solar panel installers and they need to be so undercover when delivering panels to the homes, in unmarked vehicles because it is really something that is hot on the market,” Aiton said. (Xinhua)