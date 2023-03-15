Morocco joins forces with Spain and Portugal to bring the 2030 World Cup to the Mediterranean

RABAT, March 15 — Morocco has announced a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The announcement was made by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in a letter that was read out by the country’s minister of sport, Chakib Benmoussa, at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali. Morocco’s decision to join Spain and Portugal’s bid comes after Ukraine, which had also joined the bid in October 2021, was invaded by Russia in February 2022. There were concerns about Ukraine’s role in the joint bid due to the ongoing war and governance issues at the Ukraine Football Association.

The joint bid by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal is unprecedented in football history and will bring together Africa and Europe, the northern and southern Mediterranean, and the African, Arab, and Euro-Mediterranean worlds said King Mohammed VI in his letter. He also added that the bid will bring out the best in all of them and be a combination of genius, creativity, experience, and means.

Morocco caused a surprise at the 2022 World Cup as they became the first African side to reach the semi-finals, losing to France in the last four before being beaten by Croatia in the third-place play-off. However, Morocco missed out on the race to host the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have also submitted a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. – BBC News