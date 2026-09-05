Ukraine faces 32.6 bln USD external financing gap for 2027: finance minister

KIEV, Sept. 5 — Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said Ukraine is facing an external financing gap of 32.6 billion U.S. dollars next year, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Friday.

“We haven’t had a situation like this since 2022; we really suffered from the shortage of liquidity. Right now, we are getting far too near to the same scenario we had in 2022,” Marchenko said.

Ukraine’s total external financing needs are estimated at 50 billion dollars in 2027, he said, noting that the country could be forced to cut non-military spending if it fails to secure financial support from its allies.

Marchenko called on the European Union to consider a new plan for using some 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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