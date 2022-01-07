Sihlahla appointed Deputy Labour Commissioner

WINDHOEK, JAN 7 – The Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLIREC) on Wednesday announced the appointment Ms. Kylliki Sihlahla as the Deputy Labour Commissioner affective from the start of 2022.

“The appointment is done in terms of section 120 of the Labour Act, 2007 (Act No. 11 of 2007) and within the provisions of the Public Service Staff Rules,” read a statement issued by MLIREC.

Ms. Sihlahla has been Acting Deputy Labour Commissinoer since 1 May 2021 prior to her recent appointment. The incumbent Deputy Labour Commissioner served as the Deputy Director for Conciliation and Arbitration at the Labour Commissioner for seven (7) years before her appointment. Sihlahla will oversee the function of alternate dispute resolutions through Conciliation/Arbitration. – musa@namibiadailynew.info