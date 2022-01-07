Season 2 of M-Net’s original African true crime docuseries, Strangers You Know to air this January

WINDHOEK, JAN 7 – Season 2 of M-Net’s hard-hitting true crime docuseries, Strangers You Know, will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on 9 January 2022, where the series will continue to unpack the details of an additional four cases of South Africa’s most unthinkable murders.

The series will broadcast on M-Net (DSTvchannel 101) every Sunday for four weeks and tells the stories of how some unsuspecting victims, died at the hands of people they know. Viewers can expect to see insightful and emotional interviews from the friends and families at the heart of the story and the analysis of the lead investigators, forensic pathologists, and prosecutors involved in each case. Season 2 examines the deceit and betrayal which led to these gut-wrenching crimes which gripped the nation.

“In a country like South Africa, where violence especially against women, is so rife, these are some of the stories that need to be told. In Season 2, the series really gets to grips with some of these crimes and if nothing else, our viewers will be reminded that sometimes the most brutal killers, are the strangers we know.” – Chwayitisa Futshane, Creator, Producer and Executive Producer of Strangers You Know.

The second installment of the series will include:

Karabo Mokoena | Sunday 9 January at 20:00 CAT

Karabo Mokoena thought she found the man of her dreams when she started dating Forex trader Sandile Mantsoe. He appeared to be successful, intelligent and grounded in his spirituality. But when Karabo goes missing, her friends and family try to track her down at the last place she was seen. It soon becomes evident that Sandile is not the Prince Charming Karabo had first envisioned.

Jayde Panayiotou | Sunday 16 January at 20:00 CAT

In Gqebera circles, Jayde and Christopher were a match made in heaven. Jayde was a fun, well-loved teacher and Christopher was the businessman with a plan. But their lives are ripped apart when Jayde’s body is found in a field outside of town. While Christopher and his family mourn their profound loss, police set up a sting operation and a shocking discovery is made.

Anene Booysen | Sunday 23 January at 20:30 CAT

A despicable act of savagery ends the life of Bredasdorp teenager Anene Booysen. After the 17-year-old is found beaten and almost naked on a construction site by a security guard, the public is baying for blood. With her dying words Anene whispers the name of her killer to her mother. What appears to be an open-and-shut case actually raises more questions about the police investigation and, most importantly, whether the right man is in prison.

Henri van Breda | Sunday 30 January at 20:00 CAT

South Africans were shaken when the picture-perfect Van Breda family were brutally attacked in their Stellenbosch home by an axe-wielding intruder. While the massacre grabbed international headlines, the police started paying close attention to someone inside the home. The police slowly piece together the events of that day and a heart-breaking betrayal is revealed.

Strangers You Know is produced by Combined Artistic Productions. The series will premiere on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on Sunday 9 January at 20:00 CAT. For exclusive show content visit the M-Net website and join the conversation with #StrangersYouKnow and #MNet101 on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Season 1 of Strangers You Know is available on the DStv App. – MultiChoice Namibia