Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Nigerian police rescue 11 kidnap victims in northern state
Nigerian police rescue 11 kidnap victims in northern state
Africa

Nigerian police rescue 11 kidnap victims in northern state

November 15, 2021

ABUJA, Nov. 15  — Eleven kidnapped persons have been rescued by police operatives from a hideout of gunmen following an anti-kidnapping operation in the northern state of Katsina, the police said on Monday.

In a statement sent to Xinhua, Gambo Isa, a spokesman for the police in Katsina, said the victims were rescued on Sunday, two days after they were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen who attacked the Sabon Garin Safana village in the Safana local government area of Katsina.

The kidnap was carried out by bandits, as gunmen are commonly called in the northern part of Nigeria, Isa said.
He said the team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits.
Police operatives further thwarted an attack by bandits in the Gidan Duka village of the Kankara local government area of the state on Sunday, he said, adding the gunmen engaged the police in a gunfight before escaping into a nearby forest.

“Efforts are in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime, while an investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesman added.
Armed banditry has been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. – XINHUA

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

S. Africa to launch banknotes in Mandela’s remembrance

February 13, 2018

“Historic pact” on pan-African free trade area to...

February 15, 2018

China provides humanitarian aid to Mozambique

May 7, 2021

Al-Shabab senior leader surrenders to Somali government

March 31, 2019

Breaking news :Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died...

March 17, 2021

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018

HOMELESS MAN DISCOVERS A NEWBORN BABY IN A...

July 17, 2021

Botswana receives first batch of vaccines.

March 10, 2021

Angola takes up presidency of ZAMCOM council of...

April 30, 2021

UN suspends humanitarian aid after attacks in Nigeria’s...

April 19, 2021