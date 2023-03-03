Shincheonji members unite to answer blood call from NamBTS

WINDHOEK, March 3 — Shincheonji members in Windhoek, Namibia recently gathered to donate blood in response to the blood shortage crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Namibian Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) has been appealing to the citizens of Namibia to donate blood frequently to help alleviate the shortage, and Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Windhoek stepped up to answer the call.

With the increase in demand for blood donations, the NamBTS has been under pressure to find blood donors to help save lives. However, Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Windhoek came together to donate blood, with 61 donations on the day, which is equivalent to 183 lives saved. The NamBTS expressed delight at the turnout of Shincheonji members, with one staff member present stating that they were “grateful and overwhelmed” by the number of people who turned up to make the blood clinic possible.

The members of the church expressed that saving lives spiritually and physically is of utmost importance to them, and they were happy to help the WCBS by donating blood on a regular basis. In fact, the church’s international branch set a new Guinness World Record for the most people, 71,121 in total, to sign up as blood donors online in 24 hours last year.

Shincheonji’s blood drive in Windhoek had a fantastic turnout with 65 members from its branch church offering up their time to come and donate blood. The NamBTS hopes to continue its blossoming relationship with Shincheonji in Windhoek as the past few blood drives have been a massive success in generating blood for those who dearly need it. It is heartening to see the community come together in times of need and it is a great example of how we can all make a difference by doing our part.