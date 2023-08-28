Zimbabwe Elections Criticized for Lack of Fairness

By Elezo Libanda

JOHANNESBURG, August 28 — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have voiced their criticism of Zimbabwe’s recent election process, with party leader Julius Malema noting that while violence was notably absent, the elections still fell short of being considered free and fair.

Reports from two groups of observers have revealed that authorities conducted raids on data centers and arrested personnel and volunteers in an attempt to prevent independent verification of the election results.

Both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union have expressed their concerns regarding the election process.

SADC observers have raised issues such as voting delays and biased coverage by state media, among other concerns.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has secured a second term in office after these elections.

Mnangagwa has responded to Election Observer Missions’ reservations about the poll, stating that observers should not question Zimbabwe’s laws and regulations. He emphasized that their role is to observe. Meanwhile, EU election observers have stated that the vote did not meet international transparency standards and was carried out in an atmosphere of fear.

It remains uncertain whether opposition parties in Zimbabwe will accept the election outcome. ~Namibia Daily News