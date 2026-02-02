Trending Now
Namibian president urges faster policy implementation amid global uncertainty
Current AffairsNationalPolitics

Namibian president urges faster policy implementation amid global uncertainty

February 2, 2026

WINDHOEK, Feb. 2– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah warned on Monday that global instability and the selective enforcement of international rules are increasingly shaping how sovereign states govern, as her administration pushes for faster execution of policy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks while officially opening the Cabinet for the 2026 calendar year.

She noted that governments are operating in a world marked by shifting alliances, economic uncertainty and decisions affecting sovereign nations being taken outside established multilateral frameworks.

Amid an evolving global order, Namibia’s position remains anchored in respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality among states and the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and international law, said the president.

She urged cabinet members to use time decisively and translate policy decisions into measurable results through disciplined and results-based service delivery and called for accelerated implementation of the Sixth National Development Plan.

On education, the president acknowledged progress in national examination results, but said that outcomes still fall short of expectations.

She called for renewed efforts to raise performance levels and welcomed the rollout of a subsidized tertiary education funding model, noting that while challenges may arise, the system has generally been well received.

She also urged ministers and public servants to remain closely connected to the realities faced by citizens, saying leadership must be guided by empathy and a clear understanding of people’s lived experiences. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

