China’s efforts to combat telecom and online fraud yield remarkable results
Hacker attacking internet
China’s efforts to combat telecom and online fraud yield remarkable results

February 2, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 2– China has actively cooperated with Myanmar and other countries to combat cross-border telecom and online fraud, yielding remarkable results, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

China has carried out the death sentences of four leading members of the Bai family criminal group based in northern Myanmar, who had been sentenced to death in November 2025 for crimes including intentional homicide, telecom fraud and drug trafficking.

In response to a related question at the daily press briefing, spokesperson Lin Jian said that China, in cooperation with Myanmar and other countries, has made great efforts to eradicate online gambling and telecom and online fraud, safeguarding people’s lives and property, as well as the order of exchanges and cooperation among regional countries.

“China will continue to deepen international law enforcement cooperation, strengthen efforts to combat telecom and online fraud, online gambling and other relevant cross-border criminal activities, and jointly root out the malignant tumors of gambling and fraud,” he said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

