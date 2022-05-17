Trending Now
Crime

Mentally ill man rapes 10-year-old girl at Onesi

May 17, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, May 17 – Police have arrested a 47-year-old Namibian male, who is mentally challenged, for raping a 10-year-old girl from a neighbour’s house at Enongo village, Onesi constituency in Omusati over the weekend.

The complainant (31), an aunt to the victim from Outapi, said the man had sex with the girl during the day on Saturday at the victim’s house.

It is alleged that the suspect grabbed the girl, removed her trousers and underwear and had sexual intercourse with the minor.

Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, said the suspect had been arrested and the investigation continues. – Namibia Daily News

 

