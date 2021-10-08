Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases COVID-19 rules
Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases COVID-19 rules
AfricaEurope

Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases COVID-19 rules

October 8, 2021

NAIROBI, Oct. 8 — Kenya expects increased tourist arrivals after Britain announced that fully vaccinated Kenyans traveling to the United Kingdom will not be subjected to quarantine nor will they be subjected to COVID-19 testing before departure.
Kenya’s High Commissioner to Britain, Manoah Esipisu, said London’s latest move is expected to boost tourism and business travel between the two countries.
“From Monday people fully vaccinated in Kenya can travel to the UK without having to quarantine. Boost to tourism and business travel,” Esipisu said on social media on Thursday evening.
The latest move follows the removal of 47 countries including Kenya, from a red list by the British government from Oct. 11.
British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott expressed confidence that the decision will bring a positive impact on trade and tourism.
“I’m delighted people vaccinated in Kenya will be able to travel to the UK without quarantine, or taking a COVID-19 test before departure. This is excellent news for our peoples, businesses, and tourists after a tough 18 months,” Marriott said in a statement.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday that the move was triggered by increased vaccination efforts around the world.
As of Thursday, Kenya has administered 4.05 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19, 3.05 of them first doses and the remaining 0.99 million second doses, according to health ministry data, which said 3.6 percent of the country’s adults have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya to host Africa Youth Chess Championships

August 12, 2018

Zimbabwean president extends top judge’s term of office

May 12, 2021

Zimbabwe terminates appointment of honorary consul in Northern...

May 18, 2021

WFP appeals urgent funding to assist over 60,000...

February 2, 2021

Two Su-34 jets collide in Russia’s Far East

January 18, 2019

Zimbabwe first lady relinquishes parliamentary seat

February 12, 2018

Two grenades found at hospital in eastern Rwanda:...

April 29, 2018

Uganda seeks contractor for 9 hydropower dams

March 16, 2018

Seven killed, 12 others seriously injured in road...

September 17, 2018

Vice-President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba attends the Official Opening...

May 12, 2021