Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese citizens
China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese citizens
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
AsiaInternational

China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese citizens

October 10, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 10  — U.S. departments have been wantonly harassing, interrogating and repatriating Chinese citizens, prompting China to express serious dissatisfaction and strong condemnation of these actions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

It was reported that recently another Chinese national was wrongfully interrogated and detained when entering the United States, whose personal freedom was restricted for more than 48 hours before repatriation.

In response to the reports, Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that despite China’s repeated and stern representations, relevant U.S. departments have been wantonly harassing, interrogating and repatriating Chinese nationals with harsh law enforcement.

Such moves severely damage the lawful rights and interests as well as the dignity of Chinese nationals concerned, and disrupt normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States.

China expresses strong indignation and condemns the incident, Guo said. “We call on the U.S. law enforcement authorities to immediately stop this kind of erroneous practice, act faithfully on the important common understandings between the two presidents, uphold friendly exchanges between the peoples of the two countries and take effective steps to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.

China will stay firmly committed to safeguarding the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals overseas, and once again reminds those traveling to the U.S. to be mindful of such risks, Guo said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 96
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Woman charged over northwest Melbourne house fire that...

September 17, 2025

U.S. tariff hikes spark nationwide protests in Brazil

August 4, 2025

DPRK urges South Korea to stop military drills...

May 18, 2018

Russia says it hit Ukrainian berthing facilities used...

August 20, 2025

Japan confirms first case of Clade 1b mpox...

September 16, 2025

Japan to support fish industry if controversial release...

August 24, 2021

Xi meets Belarusian president

June 5, 2025

US appeals court blocks Trump’s order curtailing birthright...

July 24, 2025

China’s Call for Urgent Action and Lasting Peace...

December 2, 2023

Slovenia pledges additional 4 mln euros to support...

September 3, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.