China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese citizens

BEIJING, Oct. 10 — U.S. departments have been wantonly harassing, interrogating and repatriating Chinese citizens, prompting China to express serious dissatisfaction and strong condemnation of these actions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

It was reported that recently another Chinese national was wrongfully interrogated and detained when entering the United States, whose personal freedom was restricted for more than 48 hours before repatriation.

In response to the reports, Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing that despite China’s repeated and stern representations, relevant U.S. departments have been wantonly harassing, interrogating and repatriating Chinese nationals with harsh law enforcement.

Such moves severely damage the lawful rights and interests as well as the dignity of Chinese nationals concerned, and disrupt normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States.

China expresses strong indignation and condemns the incident, Guo said. “We call on the U.S. law enforcement authorities to immediately stop this kind of erroneous practice, act faithfully on the important common understandings between the two presidents, uphold friendly exchanges between the peoples of the two countries and take effective steps to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.

China will stay firmly committed to safeguarding the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals overseas, and once again reminds those traveling to the U.S. to be mindful of such risks, Guo said. (Xinhua)

