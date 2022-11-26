Poland downs Saudi Arabia 2-0 in World Cup

DOHA, Nov. 26 — Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in his fifth World Cup outing as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a Group C game on Saturday.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 39th minute after good play by FIFA World Player of the Year Lewandowski, who finally broke his duck in the 82nd minute.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty at the end of the first half.

Poland, held by Mexico 1-1 in its opener, will take on Argentina while Saudi Arabia, a surprising 2-1 winner over Argentina, will meet Mexico in the third round. (Xinhua)