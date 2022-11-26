Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Poland downs Saudi Arabia 2-0 in World Cup
Poland downs Saudi Arabia 2-0 in World Cup
SPORTS

Poland downs Saudi Arabia 2-0 in World Cup

November 26, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 26 — Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in his fifth World Cup outing as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 in a Group C game on Saturday.
Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the 39th minute after good play by FIFA World Player of the Year Lewandowski, who finally broke his duck in the 82nd minute.
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved Salem Al-Dawsari’s penalty at the end of the first half.
Poland, held by Mexico 1-1 in its opener, will take on Argentina while Saudi Arabia, a surprising 2-1 winner over Argentina, will meet Mexico in the third round. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 35
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FC Barcelona announces agreement to sign Lewandowski from...

July 17, 2022

Arsenal strip Aubameyang of captaincy for breach of...

December 14, 2021

Atletico assure top-four finish while Sevilla still have...

May 12, 2022

Karim Benzema suffers leg injury on eve of...

November 20, 2022

Growing Bayern unrest: Lewandowski leaving, Salihamidzic under fire

May 14, 2022

Lewandowski on sale for 40 million euros, say...

April 19, 2022

Brazil in talks with Guardiola’s agent: reports

April 8, 2022

Real Madrid to Play Host to Atletico as...

December 9, 2021

2022 World Cup season is a journey into...

July 17, 2022

Botswana does well in the world martial arts...

April 11, 2022