Zimbabwe holds handover ceremony for China-donated COVID-19 vaccines

HARARE, Nov. 26 — Zimbabwe on Friday held a handover ceremony at the presidential palace here for the COVID-19 vaccines donated by China.

Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun attended the ceremony.

Expressing her gratitude to China, Mnangagwa said the donation “symbolizes the close cordial relations between the two countries and vividly reflects the strong bonds of solidarity that exist between our two nations.”

China has remained Zimbabwe’s most reliable supporter since the outbreak of the pandemic and has donated various anti-pandemic supplies, including vaccines, protective suits and ventilators, to the African country, said Guo.

To continue its support for Zimbabwe’s fight against COVID-19, China donated vaccines again to Harare, which fully demonstrates the China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said the ambassador. (Xinhua)