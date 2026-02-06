Trending Now
Home International Russia unveils 30mm remote-detonation ammunition to boost drone interception
Russia unveils 30mm remote-detonation ammunition to boost drone interception
International

Russia unveils 30mm remote-detonation ammunition to boost drone interception

February 6, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 6– Russia has developed a new type of 30mm ammunition designed to improve its ability to shoot down small drones, state-owned technology corporation Rostec said Thursday.

The ammunition uses a fragmentation projectile with a remote-controlled fuze, allowing it to detonate at a calculated point near a target, according to Rostec.

The new ammunition will be showcased for the first time by the country’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Feb. 8 to 12.

Rostec said the ammunition is intended for use with small-caliber artillery systems which are equipped with the 2A42 automatic cannon, installed on multiple fighting vehicles as well as Mi-28NM and Ka-52M attack helicopters.

Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster of Rostec, said the ammunition was developed to increase the probability of hitting small-sized drones and loitering munitions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021

Nigerian president confirms rescue of over 100 kidnapped...

December 9, 2025

Brazilian gov’t resumes free, low-cost medicine program

June 9, 2023

UN peacekeepers restore border markers along Blue Line...

November 13, 2025

U.S. to restrict travel from southern Africa amid...

November 26, 2021

Preliminary results show Museveni leads Uganda’s presidential election

January 16, 2026

13 killed, 13 wounded as bus overturns in...

December 16, 2025

Israel says Hamas to free all surviving hostages...

October 12, 2025

Israel confirms killing of senior Hamas commander

December 14, 2025

Poll shows majority of Danes see U.S. as...

February 3, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.