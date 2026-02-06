Russia unveils 30mm remote-detonation ammunition to boost drone interception

MOSCOW, Feb. 6– Russia has developed a new type of 30mm ammunition designed to improve its ability to shoot down small drones, state-owned technology corporation Rostec said Thursday.

The ammunition uses a fragmentation projectile with a remote-controlled fuze, allowing it to detonate at a calculated point near a target, according to Rostec.

The new ammunition will be showcased for the first time by the country’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Feb. 8 to 12.

Rostec said the ammunition is intended for use with small-caliber artillery systems which are equipped with the 2A42 automatic cannon, installed on multiple fighting vehicles as well as Mi-28NM and Ka-52M attack helicopters.

Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the weapons, ammunition and special chemicals cluster of Rostec, said the ammunition was developed to increase the probability of hitting small-sized drones and loitering munitions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

