U.S., Iranian delegations start talks in Muscat
U.S., Iranian delegations start talks in Muscat

February 6, 2026

TEHRAN, Feb. 6 — Delegations from the United States and Iran on Friday began talks in the Omani capital of Muscat, marking a renewed diplomatic effort amid heightened regional tensions.

Prior to the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and discussed ways to advance the Tehran-Washington negotiations, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He pointed to the Iranian government’s approach of utilizing diplomacy to safeguard the country’s national interests, adding that the country is fully prepared to defend its national sovereignty and security against any “excessive demand and adventurism.”

The Iranian side also elaborated on its viewpoints and proposals about the issues to be discussed during the negotiations, as well as Iran’s demands and considerations.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, praised Iran’s goodwill, sense of responsibility and seriousness in related diplomatic processes, highlighting the regional countries’ efforts to prevent any escalation of tensions.

He expressed hope that the ongoing round of negotiations would pave the way for a lasting understanding between Iran and the United States. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

