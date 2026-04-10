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Kuwait condemns drone attacks ahead of U.S.-Iran talks
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Kuwait condemns drone attacks ahead of U.S.-Iran talks

April 10, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, April 10 — Kuwait on Friday strongly condemned drone attacks targeting vital facilities in the country, attributing them to Iran and its affiliated groups, and warning of serious repercussions for regional stability.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the assaults, carried out on Thursday evening, as “heinous attacks” involving drones launched by “Iran and its proxies, including affiliated factions, militias and armed groups.”

The ministry said that the strikes targeted several key facilities and constituted a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a “blatant violation” of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.

It warned that the continuation of such attacks undermines regional and international efforts that led to the recent announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, describing them as a “blatant challenge to the international community.”

Kuwait also called for Iran and its proxies to “immediately and unconditionally cease all hostile acts” against Kuwait and other countries in the region.

The Kuwait National Guard said on Thursday that one of its sites had been targeted by drones, causing significant material damage.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks. The incident comes ahead of planned U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, adding pressure to the ongoing diplomatic efforts amid persistent regional tensions despite a fragile ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Kuwait’s air defenses intercepted 28 drones, despite a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire announced earlier. The ceasefire follows joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and subsequent attacks by Tehran and its regional allies on U.S. and Israeli interests. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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