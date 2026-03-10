Chinese companies highlight opportunities for Africa at Hostex expo

JOHANNESBURG, March 10– Chinese companies have made a significant impression at the ongoing Hostex 2026 expo in Johannesburg, South Africa, with their expansive exhibits captivating large numbers of traders to explore new business partnerships.

As Africa’s leading food, drink, and hospitality trade show, Hostex brings together suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals from across the continent. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the expo has attracted exhibitors from dozens of countries.

Among the international participants, Chinese firms stood out across multiple halls, displaying a wide range of kitchen technologies, food-processing machinery, and sustainable packaging solutions.

“We see enormous potential in Southern Africa,” said Ye Kai, sales manager at Jiangsu Warmpack Packing Technology, a manufacturer of biodegradable containers. “Chinese products are competitive, reliable, and affordable. We believe this market offers significant opportunities for cooperation.”

Ella Xu, a representative of Hangzhou Kalifon Stainless Steel Kitchen Equipment, noted that Chinese companies are actively seeking distributors across the region. “Southern Africa’s tourism and hospitality sectors are developing rapidly. We can provide the cost-effective solutions needed to support local hotels and restaurants,” Xu said.

Kelsey Li, business development manager at Jassway, noted that the expo provides a vital platform to connect with buyers from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. “Traders are interested in importing Chinese equipment because it offers high quality at competitive prices,” Li added.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China, trade between China and Africa reached 314.4 billion U.S. dollars from January to November 2025, up 17.8 percent year-on-year. Africa’s exports to China totaled 112.7 billion dollars, an increase of 5.2 percent year-on-year.

Industry professionals attending the expo expressed optimism about these expanding ties. Jesline Musokomi, a Johannesburg-based distributor, said Chinese suppliers provide a variety that “opens doors for small and medium businesses to access equipment that might otherwise be too expensive.”

Zandile Mbatha, a restaurant owner from Durban, was equally impressed by the innovations on display. “There are many solutions here that can help restaurants improve efficiency and reduce costs,” she said.

Organizers emphasized that the strong international turnout, including exhibitors from Poland, Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, and Egypt, highlights Hostex’s role as a bridge between global innovation and African buyers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

