South African human rights body urges action to stop violence against foreigners

JOHANNESBURG, May 20– The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday called on authorities to take swift action to prevent conflict between citizens and foreign nationals.

In a statement, the SAHRC said it was concerned about reports and videos showing foreign nationals being attacked, intimidated, and harassed in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

According to the commission, some South Africans have allegedly demanded identity documents from foreign nationals, closed foreign-owned shops, and looted some of them. It said verifying immigration status is the responsibility of immigration officials and the police.

“Violence, intimidation, hate speech, looting, and property destruction are unacceptable and constitute serious human rights violations and criminal conduct,” the SAHRC said.

The commission called on relevant government departments to intervene swiftly to address the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and take preventive measures in other provinces.

The SAHRC urged members of the public to raise grievances and protest in a peaceful and lawful manner, warning that people should not take the law into their own hands.

The SAHRC said it would continue to monitor the situation, engage stakeholders, and advocate for accountability and the protection of human rights.

On May 11, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged both citizens and foreign nationals to respect the rule of law as the government intensifies efforts to address illegal migration. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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