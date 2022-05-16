Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join NATO: Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16 — The Kremlin said Monday it is concerned about the decision of Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and will closely study all implications.

“We have already said that…this is an issue that we are monitoring very closely,” local media reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov said that Moscow would analyze all possible consequences of such a decision, and take into account all national security concerns.

He added that “the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO” wouldn’t strengthen or improve European security architecture in any way.

The spokesman further noted that while Russia wasn’t involved in any territorial disputes with Finland or Sweden, the situation is different with regard to Ukraine, where a potential NATO membership would pose “huge risks for the entire continent.”

Peskov said that Russia is closely following all statements made on this issue, including Sweden’s latest claim that it was not going to station foreign military bases or weapons systems on its territory if it were to become a member of the alliance. (Xinhua)

