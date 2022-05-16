Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join NATO: Kremlin
Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join NATO: Kremlin
POLITICS

Russia concerned over Finland, Sweden’s decision to join NATO: Kremlin

May 16, 2022

MOSCOW, May 16 — The Kremlin said Monday it is concerned about the decision of Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and will closely study all implications.
“We have already said that…this is an issue that we are monitoring very closely,” local media reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov said that Moscow would analyze all possible consequences of such a decision, and take into account all national security concerns.
He added that “the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO” wouldn’t strengthen or improve European security architecture in any way.
The spokesman further noted that while Russia wasn’t involved in any territorial disputes with Finland or Sweden, the situation is different with regard to Ukraine, where a potential NATO membership would pose “huge risks for the entire continent.”
Peskov said that Russia is closely following all statements made on this issue, including Sweden’s latest claim that it was not going to station foreign military bases or weapons systems on its territory if it were to become a member of the alliance.  (Xinhua)

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 63
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

New Russia-Ukraine talks expected Thursday, as military activity...

March 3, 2022

Writer highlights Western “double standards” on Russia-Ukraine conflict

March 8, 2022

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Two explosions occur in...

May 2, 2022

Voting begins in 2022 French presidential election

April 10, 2022

Belarus publishes list of unfriendly countries

April 10, 2022

Nigerian president condemns abortive coup in Guinea-Bissau

February 3, 2022

Zimbabwe’s opposition wins 19 seats in parliamentary by-election

March 28, 2022

Putin, Scholz hold phone talks over Ukraine situation

March 19, 2022

Russian forces continue advancing “in all directions” as...

February 27, 2022

Ukrainian president visits site of mass murder of...

April 5, 2022