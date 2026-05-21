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Namibia, Angola ink data pact to boost governance, public policy evaluation
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Namibia, Angola ink data pact to boost governance, public policy evaluation

May 21, 2026

WINDHOEK, May 21– To phase out outdated data collection and combat inaccurate economic forecasting, Namibia and Angola signed a pact to boost governance, public policy evaluation, and dissemination of relevant, reliable, and timely statistics.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked in Windhoek between the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) and the National Statistics Institute of Angola (INE).

The NSA, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the MoU serves to enhance technical cooperation between the NSA and INE and constitutes a strategic instrument for institutional modernization, knowledge transfer, the strengthening of human and technological capabilities, and the promotion of integration of administrative data sources.

NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni highlighted that the MoU is not only about a document, but also about implementing the content of the pact.

INE head Joel Bumba Sambo Futi confirmed that the pact will promote and strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two institutions in several fields, such as governance model, digital transformation, data integration and statistical modernization, cartography and geographic information system, statistical methodology, macroeconomic statistics, as well as other relevant areas.

According to the agencies, the development of joint initiatives in training, applied research, and methodological innovation will contribute to the sustainability of the respective National Statistical Systems and to the continuous improvement of the quality of official statistics produced. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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