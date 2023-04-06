Rundu-based Shining Stars Make History at Bank Windhoek NVF Cup

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, April 6 — In a historic win, the Namibia Correctional Services and Shining Stars volleyball teams won the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Doc Tournament for the first time. The tournament, hosted in Swakopmund, saw the Ondangwa and Rundu-based teams defeating Windhoek’s defending champions, Active Performer Academy and Revivals, in both men’s and women’s categories. This marks the first time in 39 years that the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup has gone outside the Khomas Region.

Revivals’ Nokokure Kambatuku, Frieda Indongo, and Sara Wayiti put up a good fight against Shining Stars’ Botswana Nationals Tracy Chaba-Disang, Thapelo Kamberuka, and Poloko Namane, who were invited by the Rundu-based team.

The quarter-final match between Erongo Titans and Afrocat was an exciting one, with the latter winning by two sets to zero. Both young teams kept the spectators on edge, not knowing how the results would end. The winners were awarded N$10 000, N$8 000, N$6 000, and N$3 000 in both categories.

The NVF President Hillary Imbuwa said that it is exciting that about 90 percent of the players are young and that the Bank Windhoek NVF Doc Tournament attracted a total of 37 teams and 518 players, displaying magnificent volleyball talent witnessed by over 200 spectators. Imbuwa added that the sports code is indeed growing bigger and better, and they are thankful that Bank Windhoek believes in their sports code.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Strategic Communication, Hayley Allen, congratulated the NVF for hosting another successful tournament. Bank Windhoek has supported volleyball with over N$2 million since 2014 and is proud to be associated with the NVF. Allen said that witnessing competitive matches dominated by the youth is a testament that the sport has a bright future in Namibia.

The event took place at the Dome in Swakopmund from Saturday, 1 April, until Sunday, 2 April 2023, and saw players from Botswana and Germany participating, with other teams from the Zambezi, Kavango East, Ohangwena, and Oshana Regions. Next on the volleyball calendar is the Confederation of African Volleyball Zone Six Tournament at the coastal town of Swakopmund over the upcoming Easter Holidays. Allen concluded by inviting spectators to witness top-class beach volleyball this coming weekend. – Namibia Daily News