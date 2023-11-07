Namibian Referee Nuusiku Shangula to Officiate Key FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifier

NDN Staffer

Mbabane, Eswatini, Nov. 7 — Namibian referee Nuusiku Vistoria Shangula has been appointed to officiate the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup third-round first-leg qualifier between Eswatini and Ghana. Shangula, a former Namibia international, will be supported by her compatriots Eveline Lungameni Augustinus and Ndegathetwa Amukuu Olivia. Lesotho’s Nteboheleng Theresia Setoko will serve as the Fourth official, while Emma Hendricks from South Africa will act as the Match Commissioner.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Lobamba Somhlolo National Stadium in Eswatini. The return leg is set for the following weekend in Ghana.

Ghana’s Black Princesses have shown impressive performances in the qualifiers and are eager to secure a victory against Eswatini in this round to advance to the final stage. Their ultimate goal is to qualify for next year’s FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup tournament in Colombia.

The appointment of Shangula as the match referee is a significant achievement for Namibian football, reflecting her skills and experience. It is also a positive development for African women’s football.

Shangula is widely respected in the world of African refereeing, having officiated at various high-profile tournaments, including the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. She is a regular referee in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Shangula’s presence as the referee for this match bodes well for fair play. Her impartiality ensures that the match will be conducted according to the established rules of the game.

The Black Princesses are resolute in their pursuit of qualification for the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup next year. With a talented squad, they are confident in their ability to overcome Eswatini in this round.

Fans of the Black Princesses eagerly anticipate the outcome of this match, knowing that a victory against Eswatini will bring the team one step closer to World Cup qualification.