NAMDIA and Angolan Diamond Companies Consider Future Synergetic Linkages

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, April 6 – Namib Desert Diamonds (Pty) Ltd (NAMDIA), a 100% wholly owned Namibian rough diamond sales and marketing company, has hosted a delegation from the Angolan energy and mining industry at its headquarters.

Led by His Excellency Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of the Republic of Angola, the delegation met with NAMDIA’s board and executives, toured its diamond facilities, and gained insight into the company’s strategic objectives and operations.

The visit provided a platform for the exchange of knowledge about Namibia’s diamond industry, and NAMDIA’s operations, including its commitment to sustainability and community impact program. It also presented an opportunity to establish formal business relationships and explore possible future strategic synergies that could benefit both companies and nations in the long term, particularly sharing of diamond infrastructures.

“We are delighted to welcome the Angolan delegation to NAMDIA,” said Mr. Bryan Eiseb, NAMDIA’s Board of Directors. “The visit will provide both nations an opportunity to explore possible linkages that could strengthen relations and offer a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

During the company overview presentation, Alisa Amupolo, the CEO of NAMDIA, expressed the company’s enthusiasm to establish formal relations with SODIAM and ENDIAMA-EP, highlighting the potential of Namibia and Angola in promoting the region’s unique diamonds to generate even greater value for both alluvial producing countries.

ENDIAMA E.P. is the national diamond company of Angola and is the exclusive concessionaire of mining rights in the domain of diamonds, while SODIAM E.P., Angola’s state-owned national diamond trading company, oversees controlling and supervising the purchase, sale, and import/export of diamonds in Angola.

His Excellency Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo expressed his commitment to Angola’s mining industry and honed in on the diamond industry’s potential. “Our natural resources are not a curse. It is only a curse if it is used incorrectly or not used at all. I believe our region’s natural resources have the potential to put our nations on the global map, and opportunities abound. If we work together with our people and collaborate with our neighbours, we will achieve great things.”

NAMDIA has a long-standing commitment to establishing a permanent footprint in the global diamond industry and exploring sustainable strategic collaborations aimed at bolstering its strategic objectives. The visit of the Angolan diamond delegation is a testament to NAMDIA’s reputation as a leader in its sector. The company looks forward to building a strong relationship with the delegation and continuing to prioritize sustainable practices in its business model optimization as it ventures into its new expanding horizons. – Namibia Daily News