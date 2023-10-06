Trending Now
Nyambe Excited for New Challenge in Namibia

October 6, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, Oct. 6 — Former Manzini Wanderers goalkeeper, Zambian Sitali Nyambe, has made a return to the football scene in Namibia’s Debmarine Premiership by signing a renewable one-year contract with Okakarara Young Warriors.

Nyambe left Wanderers ahead of the 2022/23 season after an impressive debut season with the club, where he established himself as the team’s top goalkeeper.

The agile goalkeeper disclosed that he was enticed by Okakarara’s attractive offer, which includes a signing-on fee of E150,000, a monthly salary of E24,000, a winning bonus of E2,000, and a clean sheet bonus of E1,000.

Nyambe expressed his gratitude to his former club, Wanderers, for providing him with a platform to showcase his talent in the MTN Premier League. He acknowledged that he felt unfairly judged for the goals he conceded during his time there.

Mduduzi “Mr G” Ginindza, the Wanderers PRO, congratulated Nyambe on his move to Namibia and extended his best wishes for the future.

Nyambe’s signing represents a significant addition to Okakarara Young Warriors and is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of success in the Debmarine Premiership.

