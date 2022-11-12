Trending Now
ENVIRONMENT

Ukraine starts building wall at border with Belarus

November 12, 2022

KYIV, Nov. 12 — Ukraine has started constructing a wall along its border with Belarus, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, said Friday.
The works on installing fortifications and assembling barriers along the border are underway in the Volyn, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions in northern Ukraine, Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.
The barriers include a ditch, a reinforced concrete fence and barbed wire, he said.
So far, the barriers were assembled on a 3-km line along the border in the Volyn region, Tymoshenko added.
The fortifications will also be installed in the regions bordering Russia, Tymoshenko said, without giving further details.
Ukraine and Belarus share a border of about 1,000 km.  (Xinhua)

