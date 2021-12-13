Trending Now
Left to right: Manie Le Roux, Control Warden, Central Parks: K9 Coordinator, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism receiving the donated equipment from Mufaro Nesongano, Manager: Communications and Old Mutual Foundation, Old Mutual.
Wildlife

Old Mutual Further Extends Support Towards Combating Wildlife Crime in Namibia

December 13, 2021

WINDHOEK, DEC 13 – Old Mutual recently donated five tents and eight dog straps with buckles to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) to the value of N$42 979,70 to complement its earlier donation of three specialised dogs. The donation will assist the K9 Unit of MEFT in combating wildlife crime in Namibia.

Manie Le Roux, Control Warden, Central Parks who received the donation on behalf of the MEFT expressed his gratitude towards Old Mutual for their continued support since the arrival of the specialised canines. Mufaro Nesongano, Manager: Communications and Old Mutual Foundation stated that, “with this donation, we have finalised our commitment towards the Ministry after having earlier handed over three canines on 8 August 2021. We invested N$268 000 towards the procurement of three of the four dogs from the highly specialised Dutch K9 Training Centre in the Netherlands”.

Currently, the three German Shepherds and one Belgian Malinois breeds named Caga, Britta, Vanda and Devil are at the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre with their respective handlers. This is part of a six months training programme they needed to undergo to complete their local training before they are deployed to the North-eastern parts of the country. – Old Mutual Namibia

