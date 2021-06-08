Namibia official says wildlife poaching declines sharply

WINDHOEK, June 8 — Namibia’s wildlife crime statistics indicate that four rhinos and one elephant have been poached to date this year, as law enforcement operations continue to close the net on wildlife crime in the country, an official said Tuesday.

The four rhinos were white rhinos, poached on private farms while the elephant was poached in a conservancy in the central Otjozondjupa region, the Ministry of Environment spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said Tuesday in an update.

“These figures show a serious decline in poaching of rhinos and elephants. This is mainly due to the collaborative effort of stakeholders against wildlife crime,” he said, adding that four suspects including one police officer and a soldier were arrested on June 6.

According to Muyunda, from the beginning of June, law enforcement agencies have made significant arrests of wildlife crime perpetrators involving products of high valued species across the country.

“However, we wish to acknowledge the continued support and involvement of the Namibian Police and the Defense Forces in fighting wildlife crime in general and in particular, for apprehending the suspects and prevention of illegal killing of our wild animals especially rhinos, elephants and pangolins,” he said. (Xinhua)