Red Cross Society of China discloses information on social donations

BEIJING, Feb. 1 -- The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation had received more than 849.72 million yuan (about 123.37 million U.S. dollars) in social donations for novel coronavirus prevention and control as of 5 p.m. Friday, the RCSC said Saturday. The donations, consisting of 656.96 million yuan in cash and 192.77 million yuan in kind, will be used in accordance with the needs of epidemic control and the will of the donors, the RCSC said. Xinhua

