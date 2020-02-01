Foreign political party leaders voice support for China in tackling novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 1 -- Leaders of some foreign political parties have sent messages to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central committee, positively evaluating China's efforts in tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak. Lao President and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee Bounnhang Vorachit said that since the outbreak of the epidemic, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has been leading and strengthening command personally and has set up a leading group of the CPC Central Committee on novel coronavirus prevention and control to cope with the epidemic comprehensively and swiftly. These measures not only protect the safety of the Chinese people, but also the safety of people around the world, he said. The Lao president firmly believes that, under the strong leadership of the CPC and the government, the Chinese people will eventually contain the epidemic effectively and resume their normal production and life. Sherry Rehman, vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party and chair of the Senate Special Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, said she was impressed by China's quick response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The epidemic is unpredictable and a tragedy faced together by mankind, she said. She added that Pakistan is China's all-weather friend and will work with China to overcome the difficulties. Through this event, Pakistan is also learning from China's experience in taking prompt action, handling the situation properly, and providing services in the face of such an emergency, she added. General Secretary of Lebanon's Future Movement party Ahmad Hariri expressed condolences over those who have died in the outbreak, saying he appreciates China's efforts in combating the virus. He said his movement stands firmly together with China and is ready to offer help. Chairman of the Free Egyptians Party Essam Khalil said he has been paying close attention to the development of the coronavirus outbreak which concerns not only China, but also the whole world. He expressed appreciation and respect for China's measures and efforts to contain the epidemic. Secretary-General of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party Asadollah Badamchian said the campaign to prevent and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus reflects the resolve and efforts of the Chinese government and the CPC to safeguard the interests of the Chinese people. Iran has always stood together with China and all members of the Islamic Coalition Party have always stood together with the CPC, Badamchian said. He extended regards to the Chinese people and wished the Chinese people a final victory in fighting the epidemic. Jose Luis Gioja, president of Argentina's ruling Justicialist Party and first vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that Argentina and China are brotherly countries, and their histories make them close. At this difficult time, Argentina is willing to work more closely with the CPC and the Chinese people, he said. He also expressed firm confidence that under Xi's strong leadership, with China's advanced science, technology and healthcare levels, as well as the unremitting efforts of its medical staff, China will soon effectively contain the epidemic. Alejandro Moreno Cardenas, president of the Institutional Revolutionary Party of Mexico, said that while confronting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, his party completely stands with the Chinese people. China's actions on epidemic prevention are essential, which are recognized and supported by the Mexican side, said Moreno, also head of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean. When the 2009 swine flu pandemic became rampant in Mexico, the country faced a huge challenge but finally defeated the epidemic, he recalled. Mexico, therefore, fully understands the difficulties of tackling an epidemic, he said. Mexico firmly believes that China will overcome the difficulties and win the battle against the epidemic, he added. Randall Quiros, president of Costa Rica's Social Christian Unity Party, said that Costa Rica remains concerned about the situation of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus. It is impressive that the Chinese government has made great efforts and taken decisive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic, he said, adding that he hopes China will overcome the difficulties soon. Jan Zahradil, president of the European Conservatives and Reformists party, said that he has been paying close attention to the epidemic situation in China and was saddened by the infections and deaths caused by the epidemic. He said he firmly believes that after the victory against the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in 2003, China and its people will also defeat the novel coronavirus. Xinhua