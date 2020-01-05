Real Madrid eyeing Brazil U-23 starlet Reinier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 6 -- Real Madrid are preparing a bid to sign Brazil U-23 starlet Reinier Carvalho, according to widespread press reports in the South American country. The Spanish giants are waiting until Reinier turns 18 on January 19 to complete the transfer, complying with UEFA rules regarding minors, newspaper O Globo reported. Reinier, who can play as an attacking midfielder or forward, has been compared to Brazil great Kaka because of his graceful playing style and natural scoring instincts. He rose to prominence in 2019 by scoring six goals and providing two assists in 15 appearances - mostly as a late substitute - in the Flamengo side that won the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles. In an interview with Portuguese television channel Record last week, Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus said that a 17-year-old in Flamengo's squad "would soon be sold to a major European club" in a thinly veiled allusion to the teenager. Reinier is understood to have also attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, though Real Madrid are the favorites to trigger his 35 million euro (39 U.S. million dollar) buyout clause. If so, he would be the sixth Brazilian in Madrid's squad alongside Eder Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Xinhau