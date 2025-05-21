Feature RAIS SAMIA AMKARIBISHA RAIS NETUMBO NANDI-NDAITWAH IKULU DAR May 21, 2025 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook Messenger Rais Mhe. Dkt. Samia Suluhu Hassan amkaribisha Rais wa Jamhuri ya Namibia Mhe. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Ikulu Jijini Dar es Salaam. Post Views: 129 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook Messenger 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang next post Israeli PM condemns killing of embassy staff in U.S. as “antisemitic attack” You may also like Namibian Forensic Specialist Gets Ready to Implement Reforms... April 23, 2025 Last chance to apply: the 7th Atoms Empowering... January 31, 2024 SADC security experts meet in Tanzania to tackle... April 29, 2025 Namibia appoints Craig Williams as men’s national cricket... May 8, 2025 Chinese Government’s Position on Opposing U.S. Abuse of... April 8, 2025 Namibia explores new int’l markets to boost tourism May 7, 2025 African countries eye Chinese tourist boom to drive... May 19, 2025 Locust outbreak confirmed in NE Namibia April 23, 2025 Barcelona and Real Madrid to kick off Spanish... January 11, 2022 European stocks slump as turmoil over U.S. tariffs... April 7, 2025