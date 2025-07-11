Namibia maintains inflation stability at 3.7 pct in June

WINDHOEK, July 11 — Namibia‘s annual inflation rate stood at 3.7 percent in June, down from 4.6 percent recorded in the same month last year, according to the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA). The NSA said in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) bulletin released Thursday that the monthly inflation rate remained flat at 0.0 percent, compared to 0.2 percent in May.

The main contributors to the annual inflation were food and non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, each contributing between 1.0 and 1.3 percentage points to the overall rate, Statistician General Alex Shimuafeni said in the report.

The bulletin noted a significant deflation in the transport category, which recorded a -2.2 percent rate compared to an 8.3 percent increase in June 2024.

According to the bulletin, the decline was mainly attributed to falling fuel prices, with petrol and diesel dropping by 10 percent year-on-year.

“Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, was recorded at 4.2 percent,” it added. The bulletin showed that food inflation remained elevated at 6.4 percent, driven by price increases in meat, fish, vegetables, and cooking oils.

The cost of beef rose by 14.6 percent, and vegetables such as spinach and beetroot recorded price increases exceeding 30 percent. (Xinhua)

