Trending Now
Home Feature Namibia’s “Debmarine Desert Jewels” head for inaugural women’s UAE Netball Tournament
Namibia’s “Debmarine Desert Jewels” head for inaugural women’s UAE Netball Tournament
FeatureSports

Namibia’s “Debmarine Desert Jewels” head for inaugural women’s UAE Netball Tournament

June 11, 2025

WINDHOEK, June 11 — Namibia‘s national women’s netball team, known as the “Debmarine Desert Jewels,” will depart on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the inaugural UAE Netball Tournament, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 21.

The tournament forms part of the official ranking calendar and represents a crucial milestone in Namibia‘s journey toward international netball excellence, the country’s netball governing body announced Tuesday during a send-off event held in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek.

The event brings together six national teams ranked between 18th and 30th in the world, namely the UAE, USA, Ireland, Singapore, Kenya, and Namibia.

According to the Namibia Netball Federation, the team and coaching staff have been preparing intensively and are ready to represent the nation with pride, skill, and determination.

Speaking at the official send-off, Namibia‘s national team captain, Anna Kaspar, said she looks forward to the competition and is eager to showcase what they have trained.

“As for the girls, I think they are ready, from the first day to the last day of training,” she said. According to the Namibia Netball Federation, the team’s participation in this event is a testament to their commitment, growth, and the strong support from sponsors, stakeholders, and the Namibian netball community at large.

“We believe in the power of sport to unite and inspire, and we are confident the Debmarine Desert Jewels will make Namibia proud,” Netball Namibia President, Juanitha Witbeen, said.

Meanwhile, according to the UAE Netball Federation website, the new female international netball tournament is set to energize Dubai’s sporting scene and spotlight the growing momentum behind women’s sport in the region. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 56
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zambezi knocked out of newspaper cup football competition

March 31, 2018

Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power Race Series to kick...

January 19, 2023

Namibia looks ahead 2022 Women’s AFCON qualifier against...

May 11, 2021

NFA, Nafpu relations warming up

April 11, 2018

Milan UCL hopes stand in the way of...

January 23, 2019

World Cup Group E preview: Serbia to head...

June 1, 2018

Swimmers break relay records at Bank Windhoek’s Long...

November 9, 2020

Semifinal battles intensify in the MTC NFA Cup...

September 21, 2021

Uruguay Makes Changes in Starting Lineup for Must-Win...

September 26, 2023

SEMI-FINALS RESULTS & FINALS SCHEDULE FOR 2022 IMMAF...

April 29, 2022