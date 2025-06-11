Namibia’s “Debmarine Desert Jewels” head for inaugural women’s UAE Netball Tournament

WINDHOEK, June 11 — Namibia‘s national women’s netball team, known as the “Debmarine Desert Jewels,” will depart on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the inaugural UAE Netball Tournament, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 21.

The tournament forms part of the official ranking calendar and represents a crucial milestone in Namibia‘s journey toward international netball excellence, the country’s netball governing body announced Tuesday during a send-off event held in Namibia‘s capital, Windhoek.

The event brings together six national teams ranked between 18th and 30th in the world, namely the UAE, USA, Ireland, Singapore, Kenya, and Namibia.

According to the Namibia Netball Federation, the team and coaching staff have been preparing intensively and are ready to represent the nation with pride, skill, and determination.

Speaking at the official send-off, Namibia‘s national team captain, Anna Kaspar, said she looks forward to the competition and is eager to showcase what they have trained.

“As for the girls, I think they are ready, from the first day to the last day of training,” she said. According to the Namibia Netball Federation, the team’s participation in this event is a testament to their commitment, growth, and the strong support from sponsors, stakeholders, and the Namibian netball community at large.

“We believe in the power of sport to unite and inspire, and we are confident the Debmarine Desert Jewels will make Namibia proud,” Netball Namibia President, Juanitha Witbeen, said.

Meanwhile, according to the UAE Netball Federation website, the new female international netball tournament is set to energize Dubai’s sporting scene and spotlight the growing momentum behind women’s sport in the region. (Xinhua)

