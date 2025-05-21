Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang

ZHENGZHOU, May 19 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the city of Luoyang in central China’s Henan Province.

During the visit, Xi toured the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd., the White Horse Temple, and the Longmen Grottoes.

He learned about local efforts to accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, enhance the protection and utilization of historical and cultural heritage, and promote the high-quality development of the cultural and tourism sector. ■

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with employees while visiting the Luoyang Bearing Group Co., Ltd. in the city of Luoyang in central China's Henan Province, May 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

