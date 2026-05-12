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World Cup preparations on track, says FIFA official
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World Cup preparations on track, says FIFA official

May 12, 2026

BEIJING, May 12 — FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom said on Tuesday that preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remain on track, while also expressing optimism about the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to kick off on June 11 and will be the first edition featuring 48 teams instead of 32.

“The preparations are going very well. We’re very excited. Only a few days left for the tournament to start,” Grafstrom said during his visit to China.

“The first World Cup with 48 teams, I think it will be a great success. 16 more teams will have the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup experience,” he added.

The expanded format is expected to give more nations access to football’s biggest tournament, particularly from Asia, Africa and North America, although it has also drawn debate over fixture congestion, player workload and the overall balance of the competition.

Grafstrom said the wider participation could have a significant long-term impact on football development.

“The impact of the World Cup on a country, on its grassroots football, professional level, and fan base is truly difficult to quantify,” he said. “We’re very much looking forward to seeing this tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it’s going to be very exciting. And I’m sure it will create a lot of passion all around the world, and in China, of course.”

During his visit to China’s National Football Youth Training Center, Grafstrom also praised China’s five-tier youth academy system, which covers national, regional, city and county levels.

“China is such a big country, you have the national center, but you need to work in the regions as well, and also in the cities and the counties,” he said. “I really want to congratulate the Chinese Football Association and the government of China for setting up this structure.”

Grafstrom also expressed hope that China’s youth teams would qualify more regularly for FIFA tournaments.

“China has qualified for the U-17 Women’s World Cup yesterday, and there will be a big game for the men’s under-17 team tonight,” he said.

“Now we have the under-17 World Cup every year, both for the boys and the girls. I think this is a great tool as well to motivate the kids to have the opportunity to participate every year in the World Cup. So we hope to see China there, both the boys and the girls.”

“And of course, we will be working closely and also investing in the development of the game here together with the CFA. And we are very excited about it, this is the main reason for our visit,” he added. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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