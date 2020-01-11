Presidents from JOC, ITF and FIFA elected new IOC members

LAUSANNE, Jan. 11 -- The 135th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) elected presidents from JOC, ITF and FIFA as new IOC members here on Friday. The newly elected Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) since 2019, who won a Judo gold medal at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. The other two new members are David Haggerty and Gianni Infantino, who are the presidents of International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) respectively. IOC said in a press release that those three new members are "linked to a function within a National Olympic Committee or an International Federation". "The IOC can now count on the valuable advice of these experienced personalities," commented by IOC President Thomas Bach. After this election, the total number of IOC members is now 101. Xinhau