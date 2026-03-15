Sri Lanka rolls out QR code system for fuel distribution amid supply concerns

COLOMBO, March 15 — Sri Lanka on Sunday began distributing fuel through a mandatory QR code system for vehicles, as authorities moved to manage reserves amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing military situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Energy said in a press release.

The ministry said the system took effect at 6:00 a.m. local time, and fuel stations will no longer issue fuel to vehicles without a registered QR code.

Under a weekly fuel quota announced by the ministry alongside the system, buses will receive 60 liters, motorcycles 5 liters, cars 15 liters, vans 40 liters, lorries 200 liters, land vehicles 25 liters, three-wheelers 15 liters, special purpose vehicles 40 liters, and quadricycles 5 liters.

The ministry said disruptions to fuel supply routes and a sharp rise in domestic demand had made it necessary to carefully manage existing fuel stocks to keep economic activities running.

The ministry also said illegal fuel hoarding and racketeering had contributed significantly to the surge in demand. It said the government introduced the QR code system to curb hoarding and ensure that fuel distribution does not disrupt the daily activities of the public.

The ministry added that relevant institutions will separately implement fuel distribution arrangements for vehicles used in production activities and essential services. Sri Lanka had previously implemented a QR system for fuel during the economic crisis in 2022. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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