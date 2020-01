Trump claims 4 U.S. embassies were targeted by Iran

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11-- U.S. President Donald Trump said that the "imminent threat" from Iran might involve planned attacks on four U.S. embassies, U.S. media reported on Friday. "We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said in an interview with Fox News when asked about what had been specifically targeted by Iran. "I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies," Trump added. Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, was killed last Friday in U.S. drone strikes near Baghdad airport. The killing of Soleimani drew skepticism from some U.S. experts and Democratic lawmakers, who argued that Trump's decision was "provocative and disproportionate," and might trigger an uncontrolled conflict between the United States and Iran. Xinhau

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit on December 07, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)