Join Us in Nurturing Young Minds at Innocentia Likoro Kindergarten

July 9, 2025

NDIYONA, 9 July — INNOCENTIA LIKORO Kindergarten, located 145 km from Rundu, has been nurturing young minds since its re-establishment on February 8, 2021.

Currently enrolling 44 children aged 3 to 5, the kindergarten promotes skill development in a makeshift zinc building (kambashu) , traditional building with ample outdoor play area, supported by a committed team of two teachers.

To improve facilities and education quality, the kindergarten urgently seeks contributions for permanent structures, fencing, latrine materials, and food provisions, beyond the current N$30 monthly fee per child.

The institution calls on the community to assist in shaping brighter futures for these children. For donations or inquiries, contact Mr. Kudumo Eusebius at [+264 81 704 2395] or innocentiakindergarten@gmail.com- Namibia Daily News.

