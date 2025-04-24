Double injury setback for Real Madrid ahead of Copa del Rey final

MADRID, April 24 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has suffered a double injury setback as his side starts to prepare for Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against FC Barcelona.

Although Madrid kept four points behind Barca in La Liga thanks to Arda Guler’s goal in a 1-0 win away to Getafe on Wednesday night, both defender David Alaba and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had to leave the match with injuries. Alaba, who started at left back, was replaced by Camavinga.

But Camavinga then suffered an injury that left him unable to continue with just three minutes left to play. Speaking after the match, Ancelotti confirmed it would be “difficult” for either player to recover in time for Saturday’s final.

“We’ll have to see tomorrow (Thursday), but Alaba has two injuries in his legs and it’s going to be hard for him to recover for Saturday as they are muscle problems,” said the coach. With Ferland Mendy also injured, Ancelotti said the absences meant Fran Garcia would probably start Saturday’s game.

The good news for Madrid is that striker Kylian Mbappe trained with the squad on Tuesday after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal last week and the Frenchman should be fit. Barcelona, meanwhile, will be without Robert Lewandowski, who pulled a hamstring last weekend. (Xinhua)