President Hage G. Geingob Extends Condolences to the Family of the Late Retired (Rtd.) Lieutenant (Lt) General (Gen) Lucas Petrus Hangula “Fogo”, lauds exceptional service to Namibia.

Windhoek, June 23–The President of the Republic of Namibia His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob extends condolences to the family of the late Lt. Gen. (Rtd.)

Lucas Hangula, who passed on 21 June 2021, in Windhoek.

In his message of condolences to the wife, the children and the

entire family, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“I have learned with sadness about the passing of Lt. Gen. (Rtd.)

Hangula. The late Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Hangula was a dedicated freedom fighter with a decorated military career whose wise council could be called upon at all times. Indeed, his presence will be missed and absence will be felt. I personally recall my time at the Hainyeko Training Camp in Angola, where he was the commander where I was first

introduced to the strict regime of military life. Throughout his career as

a highly disciplined cadre, Comrade Hangula has served our country with

dedication and distinction in different capacities, including as Inspector

General of the Namibian Police Force and as Director General of the Namibia Central Intelligence Services (NCIS) and until his retirement in

2020 served as Advisor to the Director General: NCIS. Indeed, an

outstanding servant of the Namibian nation has fallen.

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of

Namibia, I extend condolences to the entire family.”

The late Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Lucas Hangula was the former Director General

of the NCIS from 2006 to 2016 and Advisor to the Director General of

the NCIS from 2016 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Inspector

General of Namibian Police Force.

May the soul of the late Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Lucas Petrus Hangula rest in

eternal peace.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info