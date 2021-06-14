President Geingob to address the nation on the Covid-19 situation in the country

Windhoek, June 14 – – President Geingob will address the nation today in the evening on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The President’s address will be broadcast live before 20h00 news on all NBC platforms.

Yesterday, the country recorded 884 confirmed new cases. Namibia has 9548 active cases as of yesterday 13 June 2021. Two deaths were announced yesterday, one from Rundu and one from Windhoek.

87863 of COVID-19 1st vaccines Doses administered as of 13 june 2021.

14686 2nd vaccines doses administered as of 13 june 2021.

Compiled by Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily news

