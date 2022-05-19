2022 IMMAF Oceania Championships: Registration opens

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has announced that registration is now open for Athletes and National teams for the 2022 IMMAF Oceania Championships. The two-day MMA tournament will take place in Brisbane, Australia, from 9 – 10 July (with athlete check-in and the Tournament Draw on 8 July).

The event is hosted by IMMAFA (the official Amateur Federation of Mixed Martial Arts in Australia), at the Logan Metro Sports & Events Centre. Those wishing to compete should contact their National Federation for information. The deadline for entries is Wednesday 8th June 2022

The region’s biggest amateur MMA tournament returns to Brisbane, gathering around 80 of the best talents in the continent. The event is an opportunity for Oceania’s athletes to experience international level competition and display their best in the octagon, to win gold, silver or bronze medals, and a chance of securing a spot on their National World Championships Teams.

IMMAF’s Oceania member nations are Australia, New Zealand and French Polynesia.

New Zealand arrives at the event as a favourite after the triumph of many of its athletes at the 2021 IMMAF World Championships. Fergus Jenkins was the biggest breakout star of the team in the tournament that took place in Abu Dhabi after he secured the gold medal in the middleweight division. Michelle Montague recently turned pro, is another of New Zealand’s most important athletes.

On the Australian side, Erin Carter is one of the stars in the team and Troy Fumo is another athlete to keep an eye on with a gold medal at the 2020 Oceania on his record.

French Polynesia participated for the first time on the IMMAF platform in 2020 at the Oceania Championships, with Hiro Lemaire scoring a gold medal for the region in the Super Heavyweight category.

Elite amateurs from across Oceania are welcomed to enter. Participation in IMMAF Continental Championships accrues ranking points for athletes and teams in the World Amateur MMA Rankings, with top-performing athletes seeded for the end-of-year IMMAF World Championships.

IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said:

“On behalf of the board, I am pleased to invite athletes from across Australasia to compete in IMMAF’s return Oceania Championships, the first to be closed exclusively to competitors from the continent. The Championships will be IMMAF’s first in the region in two years due to heavy local restrictions on sports and travel due to the pandemic. IMMAF’s return to competition in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and over the past nine months and comeback performances from Oceania teams have shown the hunger of our athletes and federations not to have waned. The increased level of competitiveness and skill can be expected to show just as powerfully in Brisbane.”

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.