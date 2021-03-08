President Geingob ‘s Message on International Women’s Day.

Windhoek, Mar 8 — President Geingob joins the rest of the world in the commemoration of International Women’s Day, which is held annually on 8 March to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women across all sectors of development, raise awareness of the importance of women’s equality in the domestic and public spheres as well as advocating for increasing gender parity.

In his message of commemoration, President Geingob says:

“As we celebrate this year’s edition of Women’s Day, held under the fitting theme: We are strong: Women leading the fight against COVID-19, we must pause to reflect on the many

challenges facing women globally and the societal obstacles they have to overcome to address those challenges.

In observing this Day, we must therefore commit to redouble our efforts towards

advocating for women’s rights, accelerating equitable

empowerment of women, eliminating inequalities and combating sexual and gender-based violence”.

The International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time by the

United Nations in 1975.

