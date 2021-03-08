Privately-owned airlines to cater for international, local tourists in Namibia.

WINDHOEK, March 8-- Namibia 's Airport Company (NAC) has welcomed the increased frequency by two privately-owned airlines namely, Airlink and FlyWestair. NAC CEO Bisey Uirab Monday said the increase of the frequency by FlyWestair and Airlink will ensure business continuity in the southwestern African nation amid crippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Air travel is no longer a luxury, therefore it becomes imperative to ensure air connectivity within the local boundaries and regionally in order to promote and enhance trade and investment," he said. According to Uirab, Airlink, a privately regional airline, has commenced with new direct service between Cape Town, South Africa, and Walvis Bay, Namibia , for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. "The new route, that started on March 2, is Airlink's fourth between South Africa and Namibia , with other services linking Cape Town and Windhoek, in addition to flights from Johannesburg to Windhoek and Walvis Bay," he said, adding that the route will also enable multi-city travel itineraries for international and local tourists visiting popular destinations in Namibia and South Africa. Meanwhile, another privately-owned airline, FlyWestair, plans to increase the frequency of its services to Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo airport, at Ondangwa in Namibia . "FlyWestair has also made its intentions known that from March 15, the airline will commence routes from its hub Eros airport to Katima Mulilo and Rundu airports. The Eros-Katima Mulilo schedule will be twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, the same for Eros-Rundu route on Tuesdays and Thursdays," Uirab said. Namibia 's state-owned airline, Air Namibia , discontinued services in February following a government decision to file for voluntary liquidation, citing the non-profitability of the airline. Xinhua