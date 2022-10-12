Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainment KAVANGO WEST REGION
KAVANGO WEST REGION
Entertainment

KAVANGO WEST REGION

October 12, 2022

VP Cde Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah soccer and netball soccer social tournament.

Position

SOCCER

NETBALL

1 st Place

Trophy = Gold medals & N$ 3000

Trophy = Gold medals & N$ 2000

2 nd Place

Trophy = Silver medals & N$ 2000

Trophy = Silver medals & N$ 1800

3 rd Place

Price = N$ 1000

price = N$ 800

Date: From 15 to 16 October 2022

VENUE: Nkurenkuru Secondary sports field.

REGISTRATIONS : FREE OF CHARGE

 

Sponsored by Nkurenkuru Green Scheme CC

Contact: Skonekeni2 [Mobile]: +264818517741
Contact: Emilie Shinkeva [Mobile]: +264813009843

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MultiChoice Talent Factory launches Southern Africa Academy

October 13, 2018

Night Under The Stars Ft Cassidy

September 23, 2021

A+E Networks Africa Innovates With HISTORY Vault on...

July 14, 2018

Namibian music academy helps nurture youth’s artistic growth

June 26, 2022

Rapper Kanibal no more

September 15, 2021

From Earthlings to Martians: What would it be...

October 16, 2018

Happy birthday to One of Namibia ‘s finest...

March 31, 2021

What I learnt from decades of watching TV

October 25, 2018

M-Net Movies sprints out the blocks in 2019...

February 6, 2019

DStv Boosts the Step Up Offer with Higher...

February 28, 2020