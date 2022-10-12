KAVANGO WEST REGION

VP Cde Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah soccer and netball soccer social tournament.
Position
SOCCER
NETBALL
1 st Place
Trophy = Gold medals & N$ 3000
Trophy = Gold medals & N$ 2000
2 nd Place
Trophy = Silver medals & N$ 2000
Trophy = Silver medals & N$ 1800
3 rd Place
Price = N$ 1000
price = N$ 800
Date: From 15 to 16 October 2022
VENUE: Nkurenkuru Secondary sports field.
REGISTRATIONS : FREE OF CHARGE
Sponsored by Nkurenkuru Green Scheme CC
Contact: Skonekeni2 [Mobile]: +264818517741
Contact: Emilie Shinkeva [Mobile]: +264813009843