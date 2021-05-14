President Geingob lauds Matthew Shikongo’s contributions to Namibia
Windhoek, May 14 – – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G.
Geingob extends condolences to the family of late Mathew Shikongo, who
passed away on Thursday, 13 May 2021.
In his message of condolences to the wife, the children and the entire
bereaved family, President Hage G. Geingob says:
“The passing of Comrade Mathew Shikongo is saddening for our country, the SWAPO Party and the residents of the City of Windhoek, which he
served diligently for decades.
On behalf of the people and Government of
the Republic of Namibia, I extend condolences to the wife, Mrs Sara
Shikongo, the children and the entire bereaved family.
May God grant you comfort during this difficult time of grief.”
The Late Mathew Shikongo was a businessman and member of
SWAPO Party who was elected as the first black Mayor of Windhoek in
1993 and was later re-elected for consecutive terms from 2000 to 2010.
Paulinah Mekeh
Namibia daily news
Windhoek