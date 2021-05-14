President Geingob lauds Matthew Shikongo’s contributions to Namibia

Windhoek, May 14 – – The President of the Republic of Namibia, His Excellency Dr. Hage G.

Geingob extends condolences to the family of late Mathew Shikongo, who

passed away on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

In his message of condolences to the wife, the children and the entire

bereaved family, President Hage G. Geingob says:

“The passing of Comrade Mathew Shikongo is saddening for our country, the SWAPO Party and the residents of the City of Windhoek, which he

served diligently for decades.

On behalf of the people and Government of

the Republic of Namibia, I extend condolences to the wife, Mrs Sara

Shikongo, the children and the entire bereaved family.

May God grant you comfort during this difficult time of grief.”

The Late Mathew Shikongo was a businessman and member of

SWAPO Party who was elected as the first black Mayor of Windhoek in

1993 and was later re-elected for consecutive terms from 2000 to 2010.

Paulinah Mekeh

Namibia daily news

Windhoek